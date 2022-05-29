Cronin wins Jim Clark Rally in Scotland to take lead in British Rally Championship

BALLYLICKEY'S Keith Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin have won the Scottish-based Jim Clark Rally, round two of the British Rally Championship.

Onboard their Pirelli shod VW Polo GTi R5 they finished 36.2 seconds ahead of the Hyundai i20 R5 of James Williams/Dai Roberts. The victory moves Cronin/Galvin into the lead of the BRC.

Prior to the start of Saturday's final leg, Welsh driver Osian Pryce and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan were disqualified after they breached regulations when they failed to cease competition when their VW Polo GTi R5 sustained a puncture on last night’s second and final stage. Prior to the rally, they led the series.

On Saturday, Cronin, who beat the bogey on the first morning stage and another later in the day, set the best times on two other stages and took a measured victory - one that moves him into the lead of the series.

Another all-Irish crew, Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly and Monaghan’s Conor Mohan (Ford Fiesta Rally4), won the Junior BRC category.

The day’s final stage was cancelled.

Read next Thursday’s Southern Star for a full report and comment.

Result: 1. Keith Cronin/Mikie Galvin (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) 49.48.9s; 2. James Williams/Dai Roberts (Hyundai I20 R5) +36.2s; 3. Garry Pearson/Dale Furniss (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+58.3s; 4. Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (Volkswagen Polo GTi R5)+1m. 10.6s; 5.Elliot Payne/Patrick Walsh (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+1m. 13.4s; 6. Ruari Bell/Max Freeman (Skoda Fabia R5)+2m. 28.3s.