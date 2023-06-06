Courtmac win senior men’s race after epic battle in Baltimore

THE senior men’s race at the opening event in the South West Rowing coastal championships in Baltimore was one for the ages.

Reigning champions, Kilmacsimon, had a battle on their hands from start to finish, against a Courtmacsherry crew that won out by just a metre at the end of a titanic battle.

This was a huge victory for the Courtmac crew following a five-year gap since the club last won in the senior men’s category.

Kilmacsimon enjoyed a fantastic regatta overall and was awarded club of the day. Their crews won both the senior women’s and senior mixed categories. They won the veteran men, and the pre-veteran men and women categories. Underage, they had gold in U16 and U18, both men and women categories.

The Rosscarbery club won in two categories and finished second in six, the victories were in U14 girls and intermediate men. For the Galley Flash club, its U12 and U14 boy crews won gold while the club came second in the senior ladies and U16 men races.

For Myross, it was all about youth with its U12 girls taking gold while its U12 boys won silver. Kilmacabea made a welcome return to South West Rowing, and were successful in three races, winning the masters men category as well as both intermediate and veteran women.

Ring Rowing Club’s top crews were its U18 men and its intermediate men, both finishing third in their categories. For Castletownbere, its top crew was its U16 women who won bronze. As well as winning in the senior men’s category, Courtmacsherry masters ladies also finished first, while its U12 girls and U14 boy crews both won silver.

Baltimore Seafood Festival provided great hospitality for visitors on the pier, while Baltimore Wooden Boat Festival made for an excellent spectacle in the harbour.