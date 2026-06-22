Cork's All-Ireland quarter-final meeting with Mayo on Saturday

CORK'S All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo has been confirmed for this Saturday (4pm) in Croke Park.
The game will be shown on GAA+ and will be part of a double header with Tyrone v Kerry.
All quarter-finals take place in Croke Park with the winner decided on the day.
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Extra time and penalties will be needed if necessary.
The All-Ireland SFC quarter-final details are as follows:
Saturday, June 27th
4pm, Cork v Mayo, live on GAA+
6.15pm, Tyrone v Kerry, live on GAA+
Sunday, June 28th
1.45pm, Louth v Monaghan, live on RTÉ
4pm, Galway v Dublin, live on RTÉ