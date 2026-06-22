Cork's All-Ireland quarter-final meeting with Mayo on Saturday

CORK'S All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo has been confirmed for this Saturday (4pm) in Croke Park.

The game will be shown on GAA+ and will be part of a double header with Tyrone v Kerry.

All quarter-finals take place in Croke Park with the winner decided on the day.

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Extra time and penalties will be needed if necessary.

The All-Ireland SFC quarter-final details are as follows:

Saturday, June 27th

4pm, Cork v Mayo, live on GAA+

6.15pm, Tyrone v Kerry, live on GAA+

Sunday, June 28th

1.45pm, Louth v Monaghan, live on RTÉ

4pm, Galway v Dublin, live on RTÉ