Sport

Cork's All-Ireland quarter-final meeting with Mayo on Saturday

June 22nd, 2026 2:06 PM

By Southern Star Team

Cork's All-Ireland quarter-final meeting with Mayo on Saturday Image
Cork footballer Brian Hurley.

Share this article

CORK'S All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo has been confirmed for this Saturday (4pm) in Croke Park.

The game will be shown on GAA+ and will be part of a double header with Tyrone v Kerry.

All quarter-finals take place in Croke Park with the winner decided on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Extra time and penalties will be needed if necessary.

The All-Ireland SFC quarter-final details are as follows:

Saturday, June 27th

4pm, Cork v Mayo, live on GAA+

6.15pm, Tyrone v Kerry, live on GAA+

Sunday, June 28th

1.45pm, Louth v Monaghan, live on RTÉ

4pm, Galway v Dublin, live on RTÉ

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended