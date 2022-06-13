Sport

Cork will play Dublin in All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

June 13th, 2022 9:23 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

John Cleary has overseen back-to-back wins in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

FRESH from back-to-back wins in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers against Louth and Limerick, Cork will now take on Dublin in the last eight of the championship.

Monday morning's draw has pitted the Rebels against the Dubs in an All-Ireland quarter-final, a repeat of their 2019 Super 8s game that Dublin won.

If Cork stun the Dubs on weekend of June 25th/26th, then they will play the winners of Kerry v Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Quarter-finals: Galway v Armagh, Kerry v Mayo, Dublin v Cork, Derry v Clare.

Semi-finals: Galway/Armagh v Derry/Clare, Kerry/Mayo v Dublin/Cork

