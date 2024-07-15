Cork will face Dublin in All-Ireland semi-final

REIGNING All-Ireland champions Cork will face Dublin in this year’s All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final on Saturday, July 27th at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. This will be part of a double header with the other semi-final between Galway and Tipperary.

Ger Manley’s Rebels received a direct pass through to the last four after topping their championship group so watched on as last weekend’s quarter-finals played out in Croke Park – Dublin saw off Kilkenny, while Galway beat Waterford.

Cork will start as favourites as they hammered the Dubs by 4-22 to 0-5 in a Group 2 rout last month, but they will be wary of the Dubs following their famous 1-13 to 0-12 victory over heavily fancied Kilkenny last weekend – it sent Dublin into their first senior semi-finals since 2017.

Their goal will be to bridge the 38-year gap to Dublin’s last appearance in an All-Ireland final, but Cork, who won all five group games, will fancy their chances of qualifying for the final on August 11th in Croke Park. Both semi-finals will be live on RTÉ.