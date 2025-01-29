Cork v Meath review and Cork v Down preview

ON THIS week's podcast, we look back at the Cork footballers’ win on the opening day of the Allianz Football League Division 2.

John Cleary’s side beat Meath by 2-19 to 0-21, winning their first Division 2 opening game in eight attempts.

The Rebels face Down next in Newry (1pm on Sunday) and are looking up with positivity.

The Hurlers also got on the winning trail after their 2-21 to 0-12 triumph over Wexford in Division 1A.

They face Limerick next in Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday at 7.30pm, live on the TG4 player and app.

The Ladies Footballers’ also won, beating Westmeath in the Lidl League Divison 2 by 3-12 to 0-5 with the returning Libby Coppinger bagging two goals.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

