Cork U20 Footballers name team for Tipperary clash

April 9th, 2024 10:49 AM

By Sean Holland

Dan Twomey from Ballinascarthy will start for the Cork U20 football team this Wednesday.

The Cork U20 Football team to play Tipperary this Wednesday, April 10th has been announced. Five West Cork players start for the Rebels. Dan Twomey, Mark Óg O’Sullivan, Jack O’Neill, Olan Corcoran, and Dara Sheedy are all in the starting line up, with Newcestown's Niall Kelly among the substitutes.

Throw in is at 7pm on Wednesday, in Fethard 4g in Tipperary.

Starting team:

  1. Michael O’Connell (St Michael’s)
  2. Dan Twomey (Ballinascarthy)
  3. Shane O’Connell (Kilshannig)
  4. Mark Óg O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues)
  5. Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers)
  6. David Buckley (Douglas)
  7. Gearoid Daly (Mallow)
  8. Darragh O’Brien (Glanworth)
  9. Rory O’Shaughnessy (St Michael’s)
  10. Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers)
  11. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket) Captain
  12. Jack O’Neill (Castlehaven)
  13. Olan Corcoran (St Mary’s)
  14. Ed Myers (Naomh Abán)
  15. Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues)

 

Subs:

16. Aaron Mannix (Doheny’s)
17. Fionnan Leahy (St Michael’s)
18. Sam Copps (Mallow)
19. Rory Kavanagh (St Michael’s)
20. Niall Kelly (Newcestown)
21. Michael McSweeney (Knocknagree)
22. Luke O’Herlihy (St Michael’s)
23. Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue)
24. Ross Corkery (Nemo Rangers)

 

*****

