Cork to host Louth in football qualifiers

The Cork footballers have been drawn to host Louth in Round 1 of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifiers.

The game will be played at either Páirc Uí Rinn or Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the weekend of June 4/5.

The Wee County were knocked out of the Leinster football championship by Kildare three weeks ago while John Cleary's Rebels were beaten by Kerry in the Munster semi-final.

The full qualifiers draw, which was made on Morning Ireland this morning, is Armagh v Tyrone, Cork v Louth, Clare v Meath & Mayo v Monaghan.

We'll have full coverage of the draw in Thursday's Southern Star.