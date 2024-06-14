Cork stick with same starting 15 for pivotal Tyrone clash

JOHN Cleary has stuck with the same the starting 15, that defeated Donegal for Cork's All-Ireland SFC Group 3 Round 3 clash with Tyrone at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, on Saturday (3pm).

The Rebels win against Donegal a fortnight ago at Páirc Uí Rinn, has put them in pole position to top the group. Avoid defeat against the Red Hand County and it's an All-Ireland quarterfinal that will await them. A loss will more than likely result in an away prelim quarterfinal, as Donegal are expected to dispatch Clare with ease.

The game will be shown live on GAA GO.

Starting team

(1) Christopher Kelly (Eire Og)

(2) Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

(3) Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)

(4) Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

(5) Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

(6) Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

(7) Matty Taylor (Mallow)

(8) Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

(9) Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og)

(10) Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

(11) Sean Powter (Douglas)

(12) Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline)

(13) Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

(14) Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire)

(15) Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) Captain

Replacements

(16) Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

(17) Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

(18) Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)

(19) Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

(20) John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

(21) Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

(22) Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys)

(23) Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

(24) Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

(25) Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

(26) Steven Sherlock (St Finbarrs)