Cork star Niamh Cotter likely to miss the rest of the season

THERE is mixed news for two Beara footballers ahead of Saturday’s Lidl LGFA National League Division 1 final.

While Allihies ace Áine Terry O’Sullivan could make her season debut against Dublin at Croke Park, the outlook isn’t as positive for Glengarriff’s Niamh Cotter (pictured), who has been struggling with an ongoing back injury since January 2020. Cotter did return to feature in last year’s All-Ireland final against Dublin in December, but the back injury flared up again over the winter and, right now, it doesn’t look like the powerful midfield will feature for the Rebels this season.

‘Due to an ongoing problem, I don’t think we will see Niamh for the rest of the year to be honest,’ Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald admitted.

The news on Áine Terry O’Sullivan, O’Donovan Rossa’s Laura O’Mahony and St Val’s Marie Ambrose is more positive.

‘Laura is back training but this weekend’s final will be far too soon for her. Áine Terry is also back training and could yet play some part against Dublin. It is also good to see Marie Ambrose back training but again this weekend’s game is a bit early for her,’ Fitzgerald said.

‘Those players’ presence strengthens the panel so, hopefully, we can keep those girls fit over the next few weeks. That would give us far more options for the championship.’