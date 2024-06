Cork minor football team is named ahead of Mayo clash

THE Cork minor football team has been announced for Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Mayo, in Cusack Park Ennis (4.30pm). One change from the Munster final defeat to Kerry, see's Carbery Rangers’ Pádraig Tobin come in for Mallow’s Ben O’Shea. Manager Micheál O'Sullivan has also added two minor hurlers to his matchday squad with Liam Kelleher and Jack O'Brien named on the bench.

The Munster final loss was a significant setback, but Carbery Rangers clubman O'Sullivan sees it as an opportunity for growth and redemption. Read more on the managers thoughts ahead of the game here

Cork Minor Team v Mayo