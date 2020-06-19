Cork ladies will be seeded in new-look TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship

IF Cork want to win the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship, they will need to top their group, as the LGFA announced their format for the championship.

The 2020 senior championship will be contested by 12 counties – with four groups of three teams each set to battle it out in the round-robin stages. The top team in each group will progress straight through to the TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-finals.

The 2019 semi-finalists, namely champions Dublin, runners-up Galway, and Cork and Mayo, will be seeded and placed in separate round-robin groups. An open draw will then determine who will join those four teams in the various pools. The draw for the group stages will take place on Tuesday evening, June 30.

It is envisaged that each championship – senior, intermediate and junior – will be played off over seven weekends, with a two-week break between the conclusion of the group phases and the All-Ireland semi-finals, and a further two-week break between the semi-finals and Finals.

The dates for the round-robin fixtures, and the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals, will be agreed upon and circulated in due course. Further details relating to the running of the championships will also be finalised shortly.