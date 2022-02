Cork ladies' senior football panel named for national league

CORK ladies’ football manager Shane Ronayne has named his panel for the national league, which starts this weekend with an away clash against All-Ireland champions Meath.

The Rebels’ squad looks strong, as stalwarts like Kinsale forward Orla Finn, Mourneabbey’s Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan, Clonakilty goalkeeper Martina O’Brien, dual star Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s) and Beara attacker Áine O’Sullivan are all involved again.

Máire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey) was recently named new captain, too, with Dohenys’ Melissa Duggan the vice-captain.

The 2022 Cork senior football panel is as follows: Sarah Leahy (Aghada), Rachel Leahy (Aghada), Shauna Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Buí), Emma Spillane (Bantry Blues), Clare O’Shea (Beara), Áine O’Sullivan (Beara), Katie Quirke (Bride Rovers), Sarah Murphy (Bride Rovers), Martina O’Brien (Clonakilty), Melissa Duggan (Dohenys), Chloe Collins (Dromtarriffe), Meabh Cahalane (Éire Óg), Emma Cleary (Éire Óg), Eimear Scally (Éire Óg), Aisling Hutchings (Fermoy), Abbie O’Mahony (Glanmire), Caoimhe Moore (Kanturk), Sadhbh O’Leary (Kinsale), Orla Finn (Kinsale), Faye Aherne (Kinsale), Dara Kinry (Lisgoold), Erika O’Shea (Macroom), Orlagh Farmer (Midleton), Máire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey), Ciara O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Meabh O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Bríd O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey), Ellie Jack (Mourneabbey), Laura Fitzgerald (Mourneabbey), Laura O’Mahony (O’Donovan Rossa), Roisin Phelan (St Brigid’s, Dublin), Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s), Aisling Kelleher (St Vals), Ciara McCarthy (St Vals), Marie Ambrose (St Vals), Daire Kiely (Valley Rovers) and Eimear Kiely (Valley Rovers).