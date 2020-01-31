Cork ladies make three changes ahead of trip to Tipp

CORK manager Ephie Fitzgerald has made three changes to his starting 15 for Sunday’s Division 1 league game away to Tipperary in Ardfinnan.

From the team that beat Westmeath in their league opener at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday, Sarah Leahy, Niamh Cotter and Laura Cleary come in for Caoimhe O’Callaghan, Eimear Scally and Sadhbh O’Leary.

Manager Shane Ronayne has named an unchanged starting line-up, as Tipp prepare for a TG4 Munster semi-final dress rehearsal with Cork.

When the sides met at Páirc Uí Rinn in last year’s League campaign, Tipperary claimed a famous win, and they have home advantage to call upon this time.

Cork (v Tipperary): M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan; S Leahy; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; L Coppinger, N Cotter, L Cleary; Á O’Sullivan, S Noonan, O Finn.

Tipperary (v Cork): L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, L Spillane, E Cronin; M Curley, B Condon, S Lambert; L Dillon, C Kennedy; O Winston, E Morrissey, R Daly; A Fennessy, A Moloney, N Hayes.