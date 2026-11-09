Cork ladies footballers travel to Waterford for 2027 Lidl National League Division 1 opener in January

LEAGUE champions Cork will make the away trip to Waterford on the opening day of the Lidl National Football League 2027.

The Rebels' new boss Pat Sullivan will face his own county in the Deise on Saturday, January 23rd (12pm) in a game that will also be shown live on TG4.

Cork follow that up with a home game against Munster champions Kerry on Monday, February 1st (3.45pm), also shown on TG4.

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The Leesiders make the long trip away to Donegal in round three on Sunday, February 7th followed by an away day against All-Ireland champions Galway in round four on Saturday, February 20th (2.45pm, live on TG4).

The final three games see Cork at home to Armagh (Sunday, February, 28th), away to Meath (Saturday, March 13th) and home to Cavan (Saturday, March 20th).

CORK'S 2027 LIDL NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Waterford (A), Saturday, January 23rd

Kerry (H), Monday, February 1st

Donegal (A), Sunday, February 7th

Galway (A), Saturday, February 20th

Armagh (H), Sunday, February 28th

Meath (A), Saturday, March 13th

Cavan (H), Saturday, March 20th