Cork ladies footballers travel to Armagh

SHANE RONAYNE'S Cork ladies footballers will travel to Armagh in the TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship quarter finals on Saturday 15th July at 3.30pm, live on TG4.

Cork finished second in their group after a convincing 8-12 to 2-3 win over Tipperary last Saturday in Clonakilty.

The Rebels exited the championship at this stage in 2022 after a 2-13 to 0-17 loss to Mayo in Ennis.

Speaking of Mayo, they face Connacht rivals Galway at 1.30pm on Saturday while Kerry and Meath (7.30pm) will take the evening slot.

Donegal and Dublin meet on Sunday 16th at 2pm.

The first team named in each fixture will have home advantage, with venue and ticket details to be confirmed shortly.

All four quarter-finals will be live on TG4 and the result will be decided on the day, meaning extra time and penalties could occur.

TG4 All Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Quarter Finals:

Saturday 15th July

1.30pm, Galway v Mayo

3.30pm, Armagh v Cork

7.30pm, Kerry v Meath

Sunday 16th July

2pm, Donegal v Dublin