Cork hurlers name team for Allianz League opener

PAT Ryan has named his Cork team to play Wexford in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 1A clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday at 5pm.
Newcestown man Luke Meade starts at midfield while Conor and Damien Cahalane both start on the bench.
Cormac O'Brien, Brian Roche and Padraig Power all have a huge chance to show Ryan what they can offer.
The full team is named below:
1. Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig
2. Niall O’Leary, Castlelyons
3. Ger Millerick, Fr.O Neills
4. Sean O'Donoghue, Inniscarra
5. Tim O'Mahony, Newtownshandrum
6. Robert Downey, Glen Rovers (c)
7. Cormac O'Brien, Newtownshandrum
8. Luke Meade, Newcestown
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Charleville
10. Declan Dalton, Fr. O’Neills
11. Shane Barrett, Blarney
12. Brian Roche, Bride Rovers
13. Brian Hayes, St.Finbarrs
14. Padraig Power, Blarney
15. Shane Kingston, Douglas
Replacements:
16. Brion Saunderson, Midleton
17. Eoin Roche, Bride Rovers
18. Damien Cahalane, St. Finbarr’s
19. Conor Cahalane, St. Finbarr’s
20. Eoin Carey, Kilworth
21. Ethan Twomey, St. Finbarr’s
22. Darragh Flynn, Ballygiblin
23. Conor Lehane, Midleton
24. Seamus Harnedy, St.Ita’s
25. Robbie Cotter, Blackrock
26. Patrick Horgan, Glen Rovers.