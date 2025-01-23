Cork hurlers name team for Allianz League opener

PAT Ryan has named his Cork team to play Wexford in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 1A clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday at 5pm.

Newcestown man Luke Meade starts at midfield while Conor and Damien Cahalane both start on the bench.

Cormac O'Brien, Brian Roche and Padraig Power all have a huge chance to show Ryan what they can offer.

The full team is named below:

1. Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig

2. Niall O’Leary, Castlelyons

3. Ger Millerick, Fr.O Neills

4. Sean O'Donoghue, Inniscarra

5. Tim O'Mahony, Newtownshandrum

6. Robert Downey, Glen Rovers (c)

7. Cormac O'Brien, Newtownshandrum

8. Luke Meade, Newcestown

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Charleville

10. Declan Dalton, Fr. O’Neills

11. Shane Barrett, Blarney

12. Brian Roche, Bride Rovers

13. Brian Hayes, St.Finbarrs

14. Padraig Power, Blarney

15. Shane Kingston, Douglas

Replacements:

16. Brion Saunderson, Midleton

17. Eoin Roche, Bride Rovers

18. Damien Cahalane, St. Finbarr’s

19. Conor Cahalane, St. Finbarr’s

20. Eoin Carey, Kilworth

21. Ethan Twomey, St. Finbarr’s

22. Darragh Flynn, Ballygiblin

23. Conor Lehane, Midleton

24. Seamus Harnedy, St.Ita’s

25. Robbie Cotter, Blackrock

26. Patrick Horgan, Glen Rovers.