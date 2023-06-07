Cork GAA shocked by sudden death of legendary Teddy McCarthy

TEDDY McCARTHY, the only man to win an All-Ireland senior inter-county title in both codes in the one year, has passed away at the age of 57.

The Glanmire man, who played his hurling with Sarsfields, is regarded as a legend in Cork GAA and national circles.

He played 11 years at inter-county level for the Rebels and became a starter in both codes by 1987.

He won an All Star in football in 1989, winning Texaco Footballer of the Year in the same year, playing midfield that year and in 1990 for a successful Cork team.

The famous double came in 1990 and McCarthy started for both teams, holding a unique record.

He was the vice-president of Sars, and held an interest in both his clubs in East Cork recently.

McCarthy was a selector in 2008 for the Sars team that won their first county hurling championship since 1957 too.

He also managed West Cork club Bandon for a brief spell in the early 2010s.

‘The saddest news has rocked our club and community in the last hour, the passing of the much loved, Teddy McCarthy,’ said his football club Glanmire on Twitter.

‘We extend our deepest condolences Oonagh, sons Cian and Niall, daughter Sinead and family and friends. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.’

Tanasite Michael Martin paid tribute to one of the best players Cork GAA has ever seen. He said: ‘Deeply saddened at the passing of Teddy McCarthy, whose unique achievements in 1990 will forever live in our memories. He thrilled all with his soaring leaps into the sky. Teddy was passionate about GAA and sport and I always enjoyed chatting after games.’

Teddy is survived by his wife Oonagh, sons Cian and Niall, and daughter, Sinead.