Cork GAA reveals its new jersey for next two seasons

CORK are dressing to impress but will it bring success?

In partnership with Sports Direct and O’Neills, the Rebels have unveiled their new home jersey for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

This is the third year of official sponsorship of Cork GAA by Sports Direct.

The new jersey incorporates a number of new features that resonate with classic jerseys from a different era. The white neck collar returns, while extra white elements have been restored to the sleeves. The three lines on the white sleeve represent the three pillars of Cork GAA – club, school, and county. The corresponding stylish white shorts offer the same pattern in reverse.

Features from the Cork GAA logo have been subtly added to the back of the jersey, featuring Shandon Bells with Queen’s Old Castle and King’s Old Castle on either side, and Bandon Bridge to the foreground. The Number 1 jersey will be a throw-back to the 1990s, with a dramatic return of the red and white stripes worn by the goalkeepers on the All Ireland double winning team.

‘Our partnership with Sports Direct has really borne dividends in the past two years, and we really look forward to seeing this new design on the pitches and in the stands when the league and championship begin in earnest in 2023.’ Marc Sheehan, Chairperson of Cork GAA, said.

The new kit is on sale now exclusively in Sports Direct Stores or online at https://ie.sportsdirect.com/ and oneills.com.

Fans can enjoy €10 off* with every purchase of the Cork GAA Home jersey and/or kit in all Sports Direct stores or free delivery online. (*€10 off in form of voucher on next purchase).