Cork GAA agree new 10-year sponsorship deal as Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be renamed

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

CORK GAA has secured a new partnership with Irish supermarket retailer, SuperValu, marking a significant milestone in the history of the iconic Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium.

As part of this 10-year agreement, the stadium will now be known as SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, heralding a new era for one of Cork's most beloved sporting venues.

First opened in 1904 as the Cork Athletic Grounds, it went on to host a variety of sports before being repurposed as Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 1976.

The decision to rename the stadium follows a comprehensive process, with the matter of naming rights being finalised at a special meeting of delegates to the Cork County Board on Thursday.

This landmark partnership represents a strategic move by Cork GAA to strengthen its commercial footing and support the development of Gaelic games at both local and county levels, in collaboration with One Cork.

Cork GAA CEO, Kevin O’Donovan said: ‘We are very excited to embark on a new journey with our partners in SuperValu, a retailer that has community and family at its core. We are confident that they will bring these shared values to the future of the home of Cork GAA. The realisation of naming rights is another step in the right direction and shows the value that the Cork GAA brand retains as we continue to expand our commercial model in support of our games. As part of this process, we continue to engage with members of the O’Caoimh family and keep them informed of developments.’

Chairperson of Cork County Executive Pat Horgan said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to partner with SuperValu, a company that is committed to GAA and that has been at the heart of Cork since it first opened its doors here nearly 150 years ago. The Páirc has been an iconic part of Cork’s history and we are very excited about the next chapter of this fantastic stadium.’

Commenting on the announcement, SuperValu Managing Director, Ian Allen stated: ‘I am delighted to confirm that SuperValu has agreed to acquire the naming rights to the newly titled SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. This partnership is a natural fit for SuperValu which, like the GAA, is at the heart of communities across Ireland. SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh is an iconic Cork location with nationwide reach, attracting national audiences to the exciting matches, and entertainment on offer. SuperValu has acquired the naming rights to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh for 10 years, building further on our commitment to community sponsorships and our dedication to the GAA. We and our retailers are immensely proud to support GAA clubs right around the country and to sponsor the Cork Ladies Gaelic Football Team and the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.’