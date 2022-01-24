Cork football manager Ricken hopeful Castlehaven star Mark Collins will return to Rebels

CORK football manager Keith Ricken has left the door open for Mark Collins to return to the inter-county fold this season.

The Castlehaven man (31) has been involved with the senior set-up since 2010 and has been a key figure for several managers since then. One of the finest club players in the county, Collins has been a constant during some turbulent times for Cork football and new boss Ricken would, with open arms, welcome the Haven footballer into the current set-up.

‘I would hope Mark would be (involved),’ Ricken said.

‘From what I had heard before I ever took over, Mark had indicated that he wasn't going to play. I have met Mark a couple of times and he has other stuff on. We agreed to talk again at the end of this month. Mark would be a great addition to us, he is a great guy and he has been a great servant to Cork football.’

Ricken added: ‘If there is an appetite there for Mark we’d love to see him come in, train with the lads and see how he gets on.’

The Southern Star reported earlier that four West Cork footballers – Ruairi Deane, Mark White, Sean White and Michael Hurley – will not be involved with Cork this season.