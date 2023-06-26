FIXTURE DETAILS: Cork face Derry on Sunday

CORK will play Derry at 1.45pm this Sunday, July 2nd, in the All Ireland SFC quarter-final in Croke Park and the match will be live on RTE2.

John Cleary's Rebels are off the back of a big win against Roscommon in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and their reward is a bout with the Ulster champions at GAA HQ.

The Derry and Cork match will be officiated by Joe McQuillan from Cavan.

The Cork game will be the curtain raiser to another quarter-final involving Dublin and Mayo, which will throw in at 4pm, also live on RTE2.

The two other quarter-final matchups will be on Saturday, live on GAAGO, as Tyrone face Kerry at 3.45pm while Ulster rivals Armagh and Monaghan clash at 6pm.

These games all have to end on the day so extra time and penalties will be called upon if required.

ALL IRELAND SFC QUARTER-FINALS 2023

SATURDAY 1st JULY

Tyrone v Kerry at 3.45pm, live on GAAGO, Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

Armagh v Monaghan at 6pm, live on GAAGO, Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

SUNDAY 2ND JULY

Derry v Cork at 1.45pm, live on RTE2, Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

Dublin v Mayo at 4pm, live on RTE2, Referee: David Gough (Meath)