Cork drawn with Kerry and Cavan in All-Ireland ladies’ senior football championship

CORK have discovered the route they will need to take if they want to reach this season’s TG4 All-Ireland ladies’ senior football championship final.

The Rebels have been drawn in Group 1 of the revised championship alongside Munster rivals Kerry and Ulster representatives Cavan. The winner of this group will then advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals where they will take on the Group 2 table-toppers.

Group 2 includes 2019 defeated All-Ireland finalists Galway, last year's intermediate winners Tipperary and Monaghan, and the Tribeswomen will be fancied to emerge there.

There is the potential for a Cork v Dublin All-Ireland final as the reigning All-Ireland champions, who will be chasing the four-in-a-row this year, are on the opposite side of the draw and they will be heavily backed to top their group that includes Waterford and Donegal, and qualify for the final.

Cork, Dublin, Galway and Mayo – the 2019 semi-finalists – were seeded for the senior draw, which took place on Tuesday night.