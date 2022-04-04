Cork discover their camogie championship opposition

MATTHEW Twomey’s Cork have been drawn in Group 1 of the Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship.

Last year’s defeated finalists, the Rebels will be determined to go one step further and their campaign is mapped out now following the championship draw.

Cork have been joined in Group 1 by Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Dublin and Clare, while current champions Galway are in Group 2 along with Kilkenny, Down, Antrim, Limerick and Offaly.

With the 12 teams divided into two groups of six, the top team from each group will go straight into the semi-finals. The second and third teams from both groups advance to the quarter-finals while the bottom team in Group 1 and Group 2 will battle it out in a relegation play-off.

At the launch of Glen Dimplex’s new five-year sponsorship of the camogie championships and Camogie Association, it was also announced that the senior championship semi-finals will be held in Croke Park this July. The camogie championships, which throw in at the end of May, will culminate in a triple-header All-Ireland final at Croke Park on Sunday, August 7th.

Ahead of the championship, the Rebels and Galway will meet in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 final on Sunday, April 9th, a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland senior final. Three Cork players were also named on the 2021 Camogie All-Stars team as Laura Treacy (centre back), Laura Hayes (half back) and Hannah Looney (midfield) were selected.

Also, the Cork intermediate team has been drawn in Group 2 in the Glen Dimplex Intermediate All-Ireland Championship that follows the same format as the senior championship. Joining Cork in Group 2 are Kilkenny, Meath, Derry, Kildare and Wexford. In Group 1, it’s Westmeath, Galway, Carlow, Laois, Dublin and Kerry.