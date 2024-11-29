Cork defender Thomas Clancy retires from inter-county football

CORK defender Thomas Clancy has retired from inter-county football.

The Clonakilty man (32) announced his decision this Friday afternoon, with the following statement:

'The time has come for me to finish up my playing days with Cork. It has been a very difficult decision to make.

'I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way since I was a Cork minor in 2010. My club Clonakilty, the Cork County Board, all the management and backroom teams I’ve come across over the years, and finally my family for their constant support.

'I want to wish John, his backroom team, and all the players the best of luck for the coming year, and I look forward to cheering them on from the stands.

'To all the players and friendships I’ve made over the years, it has been an absolute pleasure and I will miss it so much.'

Clancy rejoined the Cork panel in 2022 after playing a key role at full back in his club’s run to the 2021 Cork Premier SFC final.

Clancy enjoyed a long run with the Cork senior football team, making his championship debut back in 2013 – but his inter-county career was riddled with injuries that held him back.

His decision to step back follows on from the inter-county retirements of John O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers) and Killian O'Hanlon (Kilshannig), while Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) and Damien Gore (Kilmacabea) are both taking a year out.