Cork City pays tribute to Skibb native John Kennedy following his sudden death

CORK City FC has paid tribute to Skibbereen native John Kennedy following his sudden passing.

Kennedy, who hailed from Upper Bridge St in Skibb, was a popular volunteer at Cork City for over 30 years and late last year the club honoured him for his commitment, dedication and service.

There has been widespread shock at his sudden passing, and Cork City Football Club has led the tributes to the West Cork man.

‘Everyone at Cork City Football Club is devastated by the news that John Kennedy has sadly passed away. Our thoughts go out to John’s family, and his many friends. John, a volunteer at the club for over 30 years, and a former Board of Management member, was known by League of Ireland supporters around the country, for his loyalty, enthusiasm and love of Cork City FC,’ a club statement said.

‘Through the Family Enclosure, John organised buses getting supporters to and from almost every away game, and was a recognisable face to all Rebel Army supporters. It was through John and his work with the Family Enclosure that so many of us first came to experience Turner’s Cross, and ultimately fall in love with our club. John made it so that all families had a fun, colourful and noisy experience when they visited the Cross, and many returned.

‘John was the epicentre for our club’s role and work in the community, which made our club a home for many of those less fortunate. He will be missed by all of us, but he will never be forgotten.’

City chairman Declan Carey said: ‘His passing has come as a shock to us all. This is an extremely sad time for John’s family and friends. Our thoughts are with them all at this very difficult time and we will support them whatever way we can. The club will continue to honour the legacy John has left behind and the endless work and support he has given the club will never be forgotten.’