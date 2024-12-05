Cork begin hurling league campaign away to Wexford

THE CORK hurlers will begin their 2025 Allianz National League Division 1A campaign away to Wexford in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, 25th January.

Pat Ryan's side's second game will draw a lot of attention as the Rebels welcome Limerick to Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, 1st February.

Their All Ireland SHC Final rematch with Clare will be in Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday, 9th March.

Other games include Tipperary in FBD Semple Stadium and Kilkenny and Galway at home.

The Rebels will also have a bye on the weekend of 8-9 February due to there being seven teams in the top division this year.

***

Check out Cork's Allianz National Hurling League Division 1A 2025 fixtures here:

Wexford (A), Saturday 25th January at 5pm

Limerick (H), Saturday 1st February at 7.30pm

Tipperary (A), Saturday 22nd February at 7.30pm

Kilkenny (H), Saturday 1st March at 5pm

Clare (A), Sunday 9th March at 3.15pm

Galway (H), Saturday 22nd March at 7.30pm