Cork and Clonakilty footballer Liam O'Donovan makes his long-awaited comeback from cruciate injury

CORK and Clonakilty footballer Liam O’Donovan made his first appearance since July 2020 when he came on for his club’s junior hurling team in last Sunday’s RCM Tarmacadam Carbery JAHC quarter-final against Dohenys in Ballinacarriga.

O’Donovan was introduced at half time for champions Clon who relinquished their crown in this 1-17 to 0-15 loss – but a positive was seeing O’Donovan back in action.

This was his first game since he tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee during a challenge game for Clonakilty senior footballers against Valley Rovers in early July 2020. O’Donovan then underwent an operation on August 14th, 2020, and has been working towards his comeback ever since.

The flying wing back, who made such a huge impact with Cork in 2019, didn’t feature for Cork in the 2020 championship or in any of the Rebels’ 2021 campaign, though he was in line to play in the Division 2 crunch match with Westmeath only to suffer a setback in training.

O’Donovan’s availability is a big boost to Clon’s senior footballers and their Premier SFC campaign. They also welcomed back Maurice Shanley from injury in their county win against Ilen Rovers.