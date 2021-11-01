Coombes named in Ireland squad for Autumn Nations Series

GAVIN Coombes has been named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series fixtures at the Aviva Stadium.

The Skibbereen man made his senior Ireland debut against Japan in July and followed that up with a try on his first start against the USA one week later.

He will be hoping to build on that impressive start to his senior international career when Ireland take on Japan on Saturday, November 6th before New Zealand visit Dublin the following weekend, on Saturday 13th. In the final game of the series, on November 21st, Argentina will provide the opposition for Andy Farrell’s side.

‘We will face an exciting and well coached Japan team who showed in July what a dangerous team they are. New Zealand dominated the Rugby Championship losing just one game while Argentina are battle hardened from playing the southern hemisphere’s big three week-in week-out over the past two months,’ Farrell explained.