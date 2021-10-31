Convincing St Mary's through to Carbery junior football final

ST Mary’s booked their place in the Bandon Co-op JAFC final after a 0-15 to 0-6 semi-final win against Clonakilty on Saturday in Ahiohill.

The Saints will now take on Tadhg MacCárthaigh in the Carbery final this Thursday, 4th, in Dunmanway at 8pm.

Mary’s led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break but made their move in the third quarter to jump 0-12 to 0-5 in front by the second water break.

Rory O’Connor, Brian McCarthy and Darren O’Donovan were all on target in this spell as Mary’s took control, and Clon had no answer.

‘We have a strong panel and once we got four or five points up, it was difficult for Clon to come back,’ said St Mary’s coach Conor Condon, as attention now turns to the Carbery football final on Thursday.

FULL REPORT AND REACTION IN THURSDAY’S STAR

Scorers – St Mary’s: Darren O’Donovan 0-4 (1 m); Rory O’Connor 0-3; Mícheál O’Driscoll, Darren O’Donovan (1f), Brian McCarthy (1f) 0-2 each; Chris Daly, Mark O’Driscoll 0-1 each. Clonakilty: Paul O’Regan, Sean Nagle, Liam Halligan, Thomas Hayes, Odhran Bancroft, Timmy Anglin (1 m) 0-1 each.