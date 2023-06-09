Sport

Conor Hourihane chats Derby County, Ireland future & coaching at Aston Villa

June 9th, 2023 10:17 AM

By Dylan Mangan

Hourihane said he is proud of his 36 Irish caps. (Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne)

BANDON'S Conor Hourihane was the big guest on this week's Star Sport Podcast, where he spoke to Kieran McCarthy about his time at Derby County this season, his future with the Irish national team and why he's excited to start coaching Aston Villa U16s next season.

***

