Conor Daly is spot on for Clonakilty CC in shoot-out win

Clonakilty Community College 0-11

Coláiste Críost Rí 1-8

(Clonakilty win 4-2 on penalties aet)

THERE was no separating Clonakilty Community College and Coláiste Críost Rí in the opening round of the Corn Uí Mhuirí colleges’ senior football competition in Clonakilty on Wednesday afternoon until Conor Daly converted Clon’s fourth penalty, after extra time had failed to produce a result.

Clon senior Daly was the hero of the hour for the winners as not only did he convert the decisive penalty, with Críost Rí missing two of theirs, but he also kicked nine of Clon’s points, eight from placed balls, throughout the 80 minutes.

Top scorer for the city school was Ross Corkery, son of the legendary Nemo player, Colin, who kicked 1-4, the goal coming in the 50th minute from a penalty when Clon led by four points and looked likely winners. There was nothing between the sides in the closing ten minutes but Críost Rí were left to rue several missed chances of a winning point, including a free that came back off the post, as the game finished level 0-0-8 to 1-5. Twenty minutes of extra time saw the sides swapping points on three occasions, corner back, Oisín Whyte, kicking the final point for Críost Rí to force the game to penalties.

Both sides converted their first two penalties but then Críost Rí drove the next two over the crossbar and when Olan O’Donovan and Conor Daly converted their efforts, the day belonged to the Clon side.

This season’s competition is being run on a knockout system but there is a losers’ group, so Críost Rí are still in contention.

Scorers - Clonakilty CC: Conor Daly (8f) 0-9, John O’Donovan and Olan O’Donovan 0-1 each. Críost Rí: Ross Corkery (1f, 1 pen) 1-4, Shane Dawson 0-2, Stephen Osubor-Kennedy and Oisín Whyte 0-1 each.

Clonakilty Community College: Tadhg O’Neill (Owen Gaels); Dan Twomey (do.), Killian Eady (Carbery Rangers), Seán O’Riordan (Iane Gaels); Daniel O’Donovan (Clonakilty), James O’Brien (Owen gaels), Chris Kennealy (Clonakilty); Aaron Ryan (Owen Gaels), Owen Downey (Clonakilty); Colin O’Brien (Owen Gaels), Conor Daly (Clonakilty), Jim Twomey (Clonakilty); John O’Donovan (do.), Philip Flynn (Ibane Gaels), Olan O’Donovan (do.). Subs: Liam Knowles (Clonakilty) for K Eady (27), Darragh Gough (Clonakilty) for P Flynn (55), Michael Walsh (Ibane Gaels) for J Twomey (65).

Coláiste CríostRí: Calum Sexton; Oisín Whyte, Shane Kennedy, Seán O’Donovan; Colin Molloy, Daniel Kennedy, David Dwane; Conor Cusack, Ciarán Doolan; Artjoms Petrous, Stephen Osubor-Kennedy, Eoghan McGann; Ruairí Hogan, Ross Corkery, Ryan Deasy. Subs: Billy O’Neill for E McGann (32), Shane Dawson for R Deasy (36), James Kennefick for A Petrous (57), Daniel Mackey for S Osubor-Kennedy (74), David Good for D Kennedy (75).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).