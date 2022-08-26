Collins: Anything from here on is a bonus for Randal Óg

Randal Óg 1-12

Newcestown 0-7

TOM LYONS REPORTS

HAVING been promoted from junior B, very little was expected of Randal Óg in this season’s Bandon Co-op junior A football championship.

Not only have they survived in the A grade, they have created a major surprise by winning their group with three straight wins. In Enniskeane, their victims were Newcestown’s second string and there was no doubting this result all the way through.

‘I’ll admit our target always was to qualify from the group,’ said proud mentor, Ger Collins. ‘We probably surprised ourselves by winning all the games and heading the group but the lads just kept it going. We were far from our best tonight and injuries are mounting up but we got on top early.’

Randals hit the ground running and a series of six points with only a single score from Newcestown had them 0-6 to 0-1 in front after 20 minutes. Seamus Crowley, Cian O’Neill, Sean Daly (2) and Séadhna Crowley got their names on the score sheet, with wing back Niall Murray kicking Newcestown’s only score. There was a brief revival from Newcestown when Joe Kenneally and Padraig Collins kicked points and it looked for a while that they might really put it up to the Castle men.

Randals’ best forward, Sean Daly, dealt Newcestown’s rising hopes a lethal blow in the 25th minute when he cut through for a cracking goal, following a pass from Cal Nyhan. A Nyhan point had Randals in front by 1-7 to 0-4 at half time.

The third quarter saw Randals resting on their oars and Newcestown, always great battlers, took advantage to put four points on the board. Ciarán O’Donovan (free), Niall Murray, Eoin Kelly and Cathal Wilson all scored.

Kevin Dullea had a Randals’ point and it was 1-8 to 0-7 entering the last quarter. When the need was greatest, Randals were again able to raise their game and holding the opposition scoreless, they put the game to bed with points from Daly (2), Dullea and Cathal Duggan.

‘It’s been a good campaign for us and this bunch of lads have been improving steadily over the past few seasons. They’re still very young but they know now they can cope with junior A. Anything from here on in is a bonus and we will have to turn our attention to hurling,’ Ger Collins added.

Scorers - Randal Óg: Seán Daly 1-4 (1f); Kevin Dullea 0-3; Seamus Crowley, Cian O’Neill, Cal Nyhan, Séadhna Crowley, Cathal Duggan 0-1 each. Newcestown: Niall Murray 0-2; Eoin Kelly, Padraig Collins, Joe Kenneally, Cathal Wilson, Ciarán O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Randal Óg: Sean Calnan; Cal Nyhan, Stephen Crowley, Eoin Murray; David Collins, Seamus Crowley, Cian O’Neill; Peter Collins, Conor O’Neill; Ian Crowley, Padraig O’Sullivan, Kevin Dullea; Séadhna Crowley, Sam Kingston, Seán Daly. Subs: Ronan Daly for S Crowley (ht), Pauric White for C Duggan (40), Barry O’Sullivan for P Collins (55).

Newcestown: Cathal Clarke; Darragh Buttimer, Rick Bradfield, Cormac O’Sullivan; Niall Murray, Eoin Kelly, James Burrows; Padraig Collins, Joe Kenneally; Darragh McSweeney, Cathal Wilson, Eoin McSweeney; James Curran, Kieran Kelly, Ciarán O’Donovan. Subs: Mark Shorten for D Buttimer (36), Darragh Buttimer for J Kenneally (45).

Referee: Michael O’Leary (D Ó Mathúna).