Colin Cronin in quest for Iame X-30 Junior Championship title

BALLYLICKEY’S Colin Cronin is one of three karters vying for the Motorsport Ireland Iame X-30 Junior Championship, which concludes in Collon, Co. Louth on Sunday.

Cronin is battling with Naas karter Jack Buckley and Antrim’s Luke Agnew in a winner-take-all situation. Currently, just three points separate the trio with Buckley on 419 points from Agnew (418) and Cronin (416). There are 89 points on offer for the final round with 34 for winning pre-final and 55 for victory in the final.

Last weekend, Cronin competed in a round of the Benelux karting series at the Karting des Fagnes circuit at Mariembourg in Belgium, finishing sixth in the final having started P16. Although he had a poor qualifying session, he lined up P9 and went on to take second in the first heat. In heat two he began from P15 and ended up second but was sidelined in the final heat when the chain came off.

In the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB races at Silverstone (national circuit), Ballylickey’s Robert Cronin took a pair of seventh-placed finishes and an eighth place in the three races that formed the penultimate event of the season. He isn’t competing in the MI Karting races this weekend as he has already clinched the Rotax Max series.