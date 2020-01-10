Clonakilty stay within touching distance of top four in Division 1

CLONAKILTY are within three points of a top four place in Munster Junior League Division 1 after their tight 8-7 win against Waterpark last Sunday in Shannonvale.

This was the ideal start to the new year for Clon as they stayed within touching distance of the top four teams, with Thomond (29 points) in fourth place only three points ahead of them.

In less than ideal weather conditions Clonakilty started the first half playing with the strong wind and they went on the attack from the off.

Damien Kozik scored a try for the home side within the opening five minutes to hand Clon the ideal start. Graham Murray added a penalty soon after as Clonakilty extended their lead to 8-0.

Waterpark grew stronger as the half went on and scored a converted try before the break, as Clon led 8-7 at half time. The second half was a fierce and physical battle but neither team added to their tallies, as Clon held on for a narrow win.

Next up for Clonakilty is a home tie with third-placed Mallow this Sunday at 1pm. Both of these sides were promoted from Division 2 last season and there was little between them then.

Clonakilty: Shane Magner, Cathal O’Regan, Jack Ryan, Donal McSweeney, Colin Deane, Courtney Canning, Damien Kozik, Olan Deane, Shane Deasy, Mark Purcell, Darragh O’Connor, Graham Murray, Victor Lovell, Olan Fehily, Sean Madden, Matthew McCarthy, Michael O’Hea, Michael Peter O’Regan, Peter Shallow.

Bandon also got 2020 off to a winning start when they beat Crosshaven away by 20-10. Gearoid O’Leary scored a try and Bandon were also awarded a penalty try while Ben Ridgeway added a conversion and two penalties. Bandon take on league leaders Newcastle West this Sunday.

Skibbereen’s relegation worries worsened, though, after a 10-7 home loss to Thomond. Skibb did lead 7-3 at half time thanks to a Tadgh Cullinane try converted by Rory Byrne, but the Limerick side scored a converted try in the second half to win and leave Skibb second from bottom with one win in eight league games. Skibb are away to mid-table Richmond this Sunday.

