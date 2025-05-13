Clonakilty Rugby Club’s U13 boys’ team shines on UK tour

CLONAKILTY RFC’s U13 boys’ team put their club and town on the map at the prestigious Big Bash Rugby Festival held in Devon, south England.

Over the course of the long weekend, the young West Cork side competed against teams from across the UK and Ireland, delivering several impressive victories and showcasing the skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship that Clonakilty RFC is known for.

The boys played with heart and determination in every game especially as the UK teams were all at least six months older, earning praise from coaches, spectators, and opposing teams alike. After a run of four tough victories the Clon boys reached the final but narrowly lost on a score line of three tries to one against a giant team by Birmingham.

But it wasn’t all about the rugby – the trip was packed with a full itinerary of activities designed to foster camaraderie and fun. From theme park visits and team-building challenges to sightseeing and even a karaoke night where some hidden talents were discovered, the tour was filled with memorable moments that the players will cherish for years to come.

Coaches and parents who travelled with the team spoke glowingly of the boys’ behaviour and attitude throughout the tour.

‘They were an absolute credit to themselves, their families, and the club,’ said coach Barry McAdams. ‘On and off the pitch, they demonstrated maturity, respect, and a genuine love for the game.’

The tour capped off a fantastic season for the Clonakilty RFC U13 squad and will no doubt serve as inspiration for the players as they continue their rugby journey. With talent, spirit, and such strong community support behind them, the future looks bright for this young group.