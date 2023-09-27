Clonakilty RFC's new field of dreams is officially opened 

CLONAKILTY RFC’s new 4G all-weather astro pitch was certainly worth the wait.

Described as a game-changer for the club, it was officially opened on Sunday by Colette Twomey, MD of Clonakilty Food Company.

A state-of-the-art pitch, this will help the club cater for its growing numbers, as Brian White previously told The Southern Star.

‘The original idea came because we were doing reviews of where the club was going,’ White explained. ‘What was happening was our available training base became under increased pressure, especially in winter.’

The Clonakilty club held a very successful fundraising draw to help finance this huge undertaking, and all the hard work has paid off as the home club of Munster men John Hodnett and Cian Hurley now has a top-class astro pitch.

Given the growth of ladies’ rugby in the club – Clon will field an adult ladies team this season – it was fitting that the first game on the pitch on Sunday was an U14 girls’ match between two Clon teams, red and green.

‘We are delighted to have this facility open to us now and can't wait to get training on it. Well done to all who helped get us to this day. It has most certainly been a massive team effort,’ a club spokesperson said.