Clonakilty-owned Clona Skye races to Cork Oaks glory

THERE was success for Clonakilty greyhound owner Kevin O'Brien recently when Clona Skye won the feature SIS Cork Oaks final at Curraheen Park.

O’Brien has enjoyed plenty of highlights in recent years with the success of Clona Blaze top of the charts – he won the Easter cup in 2019, also made the Derby final and still holds the record for the fastest split at Shelbourne Park.

Last Saturday night it was the turn of Clona Skye (Laughil Blake-Coolavanny Pearl) to take the headlines and the €4,700 prize on offer to the winner. Overcoming the trap six draw Clona Skye made it five wins from just 12 career outings with an impressive performance, as she moved into second place after the opening bend and then gained the upper hand in the closing stages.