Historical Society launches new journal

BANTRY Historical and Archaeological Society’s latest journal was officially launched by Eileen O’Shea, chairperson of Bantry Development and Tourism Association, last Wednesday.

Eileen spoke of the importance of preserving and sharing local history so that future generations will remember Bantry’s people, places and stories and said: ‘In celebrating the launch of this journal let us also celebrate the spirit of voluntary work and support that makes Bantry such a special place. This book is not just a collection of dates, names and places it is a tapestry woven with the rich threads of memory, tradition and identity. Within its pages lies the echo of voices long gone the laughter and lament of past generations and the legacy of those who shaped Bantry into the vibrant town we know today.’

The journal editor Colum Hourihane then gave a brief run down on some of the subjects covered in the journals over the years since the society was founded in the mid 1970s. Chairperson Seán Kelly thanked Eileen O’Shea and everyone for attending in such numbers.

It was great also to see the support from other West Cork Historical Societies who travelled to support the launch.

Journal V is now available for sale at Bantry Bookshop, SuperValu and the Bantry Tourist Office for €12.