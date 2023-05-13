Clonakilty GAA Club to host Munster LGFA senior championship clash of Cork and Waterford

THE Ahamilla Complex in Clonakilty plays host to an historic Munster LGFA clash between Cork and Waterford on Sunday.

A first-ever Munster LGFA senior football tie in West Cork should draw a huge attendance to Clonakilty GAA’s home ground, 2pm throw-in.

There will be plenty of West Cork interest with the likes of Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s), Laura O’Mahony (O’Donovan Rossa) and Melissa Duggan (Dohenys) amongst Shane Ronayne’s Cork line-up.

For host club, Clonakilty LGFA, the match represents an historic moment as chairperson Yvonne Ryan explains.

‘As club chairperson, it is an honour and a privilege to have this Munster LGFA senior championship game played in Clonakilty,’ Ryan told The Southern Star.

‘It is an historic occasion for Clonakilty to host. We have never held a senior championship game like this before. We have held a Munster 7s tournament but never a championship game of this importance.

‘When Cork LGFA rang me a few weeks ago and asked about the prospect of bringing the Waterford game to Clonakilty, I didn’t hesitate for a moment.

‘I approached the Clonakilty GAA board, and they couldn’t have been more helpful and accommodating. It will be fantastic to showcase the facilities that we have here in Ahamilla and showcase West Cork at its best.

‘Everyone is hoping for a big crowd. It will be a special day for West Cork LGFA supporters to have an opportunity to come out and support the Cork senior team.

‘As well as that, all West Cork representatives on the current Cork senior panel will have U8 girls from their respective clubs playing on the pitch during the half-time interval.

Munster LGFA President Robbie Smyth is delighted to bring such a high-profile game to West Cork and hopes supporters from local clubs will turn out in big numbers.

‘Some incredibly talented players are coming out of West Cork right now so it is great to stage such a huge inter-county game in Clonakilty,’ Smyth said.

‘The Ahamilla Complex is a brilliant facility that both Cork and Waterford’s players will enjoy. There are West Cork players on the Cork senior panel and this (match) will be an opportunity for people from the area to come and see those players in action.

‘We are constantly trying to raise the bar when it comes to ladies football. It is unfortunate that we don’t have enough facilities available to us when we need them.

‘It is refreshing to stage a Munster LGFA senior football championship match in an area that’s flying it when it comes to ladies football.’