Clonakilty footballer Liam O'Donovan named on the bench as Cork reveal starting 15 for crunch clash against Clare

CLONAKILTY footballer Liam O’Donovan has been named on the bench for Cork’s crunch Division 2 South clash away to Clare this Sunday afternoon (1.45pm throw-in).

O’Donovan, who impressed at wing back in 2019, hasn’t been involved for Cork since he tore his cruciate in a club challenge match last July. His availability is a boost for the Rebels who know a four-point win against Clare will guarantee them a semi-final spot.

There is one change to the first 15 from the team that beat Laois last weekend as Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra) comes in with Kevin O’Donovan moving to the bench.

Cork have also named the attacking duo of Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) and Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) on the bench, and both missed the win against Laois through injury.

CORK: Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); Sean Powter (Douglas), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Kevin Flahive (Douglas); Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Paul Walsh (Kanturk); Sean White (Clonakilty), Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Ciarán Sheehan (Éire Óg), Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: Anthony Casey (Kiskeam), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Mark Collins (Castlehaven), Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven).