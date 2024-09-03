Clonakilty and Hammies to clash in Corn Uí Mhuirí Group 2

CLONAKILTY Community College and Hamilton High School Bandon have been drawn in the same group in this season’s Munster colleges’ Corn Uí Mhuirí (U19A senior football) competition.

The Clon and Bandon school will line out in Group 2 alongside Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine from Kenmare and Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh in Bishopstown.

Skibbereen Community School has been drawn in Group 3 with defending Munster champions Mercy Mounthawk of Tralee, Abbey CBS and St Patrick’s Castleisland. Nineteen schools will compete for the Corn Uí Mhuirí scheduled to throw in on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The Corn Uí Mhuirí draw is as follows –

Group 1: St Brendan’s College, Coláiste Choilm, St Francis College Rochestown, St Flannan’s College.

Group 2: Clonakilty CC, Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Hamilton High School, Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh.

Group 3: Mercy Mounthawk, Abbey CBS, Skibbereen CS, St Patrick’s Castleisland.

Group 4: Patrician Academy Mallow, Intermediate School Killorglin, De La Salle College Macroom, Mitchelstown CBS.

Group 5: Tralee CBS, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Presentation Milltown.