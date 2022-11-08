Clona Duke is the latest big winner for Kevin O’Brien

CLONAKILTY owner Kevin O’Brien is a man well used to the winner’s enclosure – and he was back in familiar territory again thanks to the success of Clona Duke.

O’Brien’s CV is stacked. Among the highlights, in recent years he has won the Easter Cup in 2019 with Clona Blaze (a half brother to Clona Duke), the Cork Oaks, the Munster Oaks, been to the Derby final, and now he can add Clona Duke’s terrific win in the €20,000 RPGTV Juvenile Derby at Shelbourne Park.

Kevin and his family – Gillian and children, Kevin Jnr and Shay – made the trip from Clonakilty to Dublin for the big race, and they weren’t disappointed as Clona Duke caused a big shock.

A 20-1 outsider, Clona Duke, five months younger than his nearest rival, produced the goods with a sensational run. The winner got the start that he needed to hit the front ahead of his rivals, and he stayed there, despite a brave attempt from Droopys Got It.

By the end Clona Duke surged to a five-length win in 28.23, with Droopys Got It in second, and Three Canons two and a half lengths back in third. This is another memorable success for Kevin O’Brien and Graham Holland, and sets up Clona Duke, who only debuted in late August, for a big 2023.