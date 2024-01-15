Clon, Skibb and Bandon discover first step to cup glory

2017 Munster Junior Cup winners Bandon will be away to Richmond in the third round of this year’s tournament. Bandon won the cup for the first and only time in ’17, famously beating Young Munster 27–14.

That was a memorable day for Bandon, who, having won the Senior Cup back in 1886, joined the list of senior and junior cup winners.

2001 winners Clonakilty will have home advantage against Clanwilliam when the teams clash in the third round next month, with the ties scheduled for Sunday, February 25th. Clon are currently the best-performing West Cork side in Division 1 of the Munster Junior League, sitting in sixth, whereas Clanwilliam are struggling near the bottom of the table.

Skibbereen must wait to discover their opponents and will take on either Nenagh Ormond or UL Bohemians in the third round, and all teams are now five wins from claiming the top prize with the final scheduled for April 21st. Skibb have never won this competition, but did lose the 2012 final to Cork Con, 13-10.