Cleary: We were beaten by a better team who were more clinical

CORK 1-8

DERRY 1-12

KIERAN McCARTHY REPORTS

IN the end, this was a step too far for Cork footballers.

The four-point difference between the Rebels and Derry in this All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park felt about right.

It could have been even more but Cork goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin dived smartly to his right to save a stoppage-time penalty from Shane McGuigan. A seven-point defeat would have felt harsh.

‘I did think we were a bit flat today,’ Cork boss John Cleary admitted. ‘It was a warm day out there, our big players around the middle weren’t as energetic and as lively as the last couple of weeks, but overall we were beaten by a better team on the day who were more efficient.’

Down by one point at the break having reeled off the last three points of the first half to move to within one at half time, 0-6 to 0-5, Cork missed an early chance to level in the second half. Derry’s response was emphatic: they scored three in a row to move 0-9 to 0-5 clear.

Just when Cork were in danger of being cut adrift, full back Rory Maguire was in the right place to fist a pass from Conor Corbett over the head of Derry ‘keeper Odhran Lynch. Game on after 47 minutes, Cork were down by one point, 0-9 to 1-5.

There was a sting in the tail for the Rebels.

In their next attack, Derry goaled themselves, through wing back Conor Doherty, instantly wiping out Cork’s momentum. At 1-9 to 1-5, it was uphill from here on, three points the closest Cork came as Derry hit the points that counted, including two from midfielder Brendan Rogers.

Derry were good value for this win, but Cork will rue mistakes; when they had the chance to put pressure on the Ulster champions, they didn’t take them. Lessons to be learned.

For the second game in a row Cork reeled off the last three points of the first half to move to within one at the break, 0-6 to 0-5. It was just what the Rebels needed after Derry had stretched their lead point by point to four after 25 minutes, 0-6 to 0-2.

Ruairi Deane, after a give and go, fisted over the bar in the 26th minute, then Steven Sherlock nailed his second 45 of the half before Kevin O’Donovan squeezed fisted over with the last play of the half. That was the end to a cagey first half that Cork needed.

Even though Colm O’Callaghan kicked the underdogs into a fifth-minute lead, Derry hit back with three points in five minutes – Shane McGuigan swung over two close-in frees and Ethan Doherty punished a Cork turnover with his side’s third point.

Sherlock’s first 45, 13 minutes after Cork’s first score, stemmed the Ulster men’s momentum on the scoreboard, albeit momentarily as Paul Cassidy (2) and Doherty scores moved Derry four clear. Credit Cork though, digging out those last three scores to close right in before the break.

But it was Derry who started the second half better, and then their goal quelled the Rebel yell.

SCORERS

CORK: Rory Maguire 1-0; Steven Sherlock (2 45), Colm O’Callaghan 0-2 each; Ruairi Deane, Kevin O’Donovan, Chris Óg Jones, Eoghan McSweeney 0-1 each.

DERRY: Shane McGuigan 0-4 (4f); Conor Doherty 1-0; Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Brendan Rogers 0-2 each; Niall Loughlin, Ciaran McFaul 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin; M Shanley, R Maguire, T Walsh; K O’Donovan, D O’Mahony, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; B O’Driscoll, R Deane, K O’Hanlon; S Powter, S Sherlock, C Corbett.

SUBS: E McSweeney for K O’Hanlon (39, inj), C Óg Jones for Powter (50), B Hurley for Sherlock (55), J O’Rourke for B O’Driscoll (59), P Walsh for R Deane (66).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, P Cassidy, E Doherty; C McFaul, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

SUBS: B Heron for N Toner (45), L Murray for N Loughlin (55), P Cassidy for C McFaul (59), S Downey for E McEvoy (66), P McNeill for E Doherty (70+2).

REFEREE: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).