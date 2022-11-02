Classy Bal land historic two in a row

CARBERY JAHC FINAL

BALLINASCARTHY 1-25

NEWCESTOWN 1-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

REIGNING champions Ballinascarthy entered this RCM Tarmacadam SW junior A hurling final in Rossmore as hot favourites and lived up to that billing with a superb performance, recording back-to-back titles for the first time since 1997/1998.

Newcestown gave their all in this game but apart from the opening minutes and the third quarter they were well outplayed by a stronger and more physical Ballinascarthy side.

Bal had seven scores on the board from seven different players in the opening quarter, in response to two from their opponents and by half time they led 0-14 to 0-4.

Any notions Newcestown harboured of playing their way back into the game in the second half received a fatal blow in the 34th minute when man-of-the-match, Cillian Cullinane, billowed the back of the net.

‘The key thing for us this year was to match other teams’ hunger,’ said delighted Ballinascarthy coach Vincent Hurley.

‘No team has done back-to-back titles for fifteen years and we were aware of that. We tried to factor that in all season so that it wouldn’t be an issue when it came to it. Last week against Dohenys was the crucial test.

‘The lads’ attitude was tremendous. We went in today as favourites and I thought we dealt with that tag very well. That’s the attitude in this team, great competition for places. They’re a joy to work with, super.’

Fears of heavy rain and a water-logged pitch proved unfounded on a fine afternoon, bar one shower in the third quarter, and the Rossmore pitch was in fine condition for hurling.

It was Newcestown who played the better hurling in the opening minutes with John Crowley, Cathal Clarke and Eoin Kelly impressing.

Daniel Twomey opened their account from a free but Bal were soon into their stride, with Ciaran Nyhan, Aidan O’Donovan and Andrew O’Leary dominating.

The points began to flow and seven players, Brian O’Donovan, Cillian Cullinane, Ricky O’Flynn, Ciaran O’Neill, Ben Murray and Jeremy Ryan, sideline cut, were all on target in the first quarter.

Midfielder Murt Kenneally had Newcestown’s only answer.

In the second quarter Bal full forward Ben Murray added three points, the ever-accurate Jeremy Ryan pointed three frees.

A Brian O’Donovan point opened the second-half scoring and when he set up Cillian Cullinane for a cracking goal in the 34th minute, it was game, set and match.

True to nature, Newcestown refused to wilt and tore into the fray for the rest of the third quarter.

Murt Kenneally, Daniel Twomey and Eoin Kelly raised white flags but Bal answered with points from Jeremy Ryan, free, and Ciarán O’Neill to lead by 1-17 to 0-9 at the end of the third quarter.

With Daniel, Eoin and James O’Brien putting up the shutters in the fullback line, in front of solid goalkeeper, Darragh Hennessy, and Luke Murray continuing to hurl well at midfield, Bal regained control in the last quarter.

Chairperson of the SW Board, Aidan O’Rourke, presented the Flyer Nyhan Cup to a delighted Bal captain, Ciarán Nyhan, at the conclusion and Cillian Cullinane, Ballinascarthy, was presented with the Clash Awards man-of-the-match trophy.

Scorers -

Ballinascarthy: Jeremy Ryan (6f, 1 sideline) 0-7, Brian O’Donovan 0-6, Cillian Cullinane 1-2, Ben Murray 0-4, Ciarán O’Neill 0-2, Ricky O’Flynn, Conall Cullinane, Ciarán Nyhan and Cian Ryan 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Eoin Kelly (2f) and Daniel Twomey (4f) 0-4 each, Conor Goggin 1-0, Murt Kenneally 0-2, Kieran Kelly (65) 0-1.

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy, Daniel O’Brien, Eoin O’Brien, James O’Brien, Andrew O’Leary, Aidan O’Donovan, Ciarán Nyhan, Luke Murray, Ciarán O’Neill, Jeremy Ryan, Seán Ryan, Cillian Cullinane, Ricky O’Flynn, Ben Murray, Brien O’Donovan.

Subs: Conall Cullinane for R. O’Flynn (44), Séamus McCarthy for A. O’Leary (44), David Walsh for C. O’Neill (53), Eoghan Ferguson for E. O’Brian (53), Cian Ryan for S. Ryan (55).

Newcestown: Kieran Kelly, Cormac O’Sullivan, John Crowley, Chris White, Conor Goggin, Eoin Kelly, Cathal Clarke, Rick Bradfield, Murt Kennelly, Darragh McSweeney, Joe Kenneally, Daire McAree, Gerard Murphy, Daniel Twomey, Olan Walsh.

Subs: Eoin Calnan for R. Bradfield (43), Mark Kelly for D. McSweeney (43), Ronan McSweeney for D. Twomey (52), Mark Shorten for G. Murphy (56).

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).