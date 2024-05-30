Cill na Martra is rolling out the red carpet as hosts for Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta

CILL na Martra GAA Club will roll out the red carpet this weekend as the Muskerry club hosts the annual Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.

Running from Friday through to Monday, the Mid Cork club will be a hub of excitement and football as seven Gaeltacht counties will be represented in the competition, as well as clubs from Dublin and Antrim.

There are also a number of local teams in action too, to increase interest levels. Naomh Abán will compete in the junior ladies and intermediate ladies’ competitions. Host club Cill na Martra and Naomh Abán have will both be in action in the junior men’s, while Munster intermediate football champions Cill na Martra and Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh will be vying for the prestigious senior men’s crown.

Preparations have been cranking up in the club in recent weeks and months as the community pulls together to host Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta for the first time since 2005. This year is the 53rd staging of the competition, set up in 1969, and more games than ever will be broadcast on TG4 and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

The following are the teams which will take part in Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta 2024:

Junior Ladies: Micheál Breathnach (Gaillimh), Cill tSéadhna (Maigh Eo), Naomh Fionnbarra (Corcaigh), Bhulf Tón (An Mhí), Cumann Caide Chorca Dhuibhne (Ciarraí), Clann na nGael (An Mhí), Na Gaeil Óga (Áth Cliath), Naomh Abán (Corcaigh).

Intermediate Ladies: Naomh Conaill (Dún na nGall), Naomh Anna-Leitir Móir (Gaillimh), Naomh Abán (Corcaigh).

Senior Ladies: An Tearmann (Dún na nGall), Baile Cláir na Gaillimhe (Gaillimh).

Junior Men’s: Clann na nGael (An Mhí), Lios Póil (Ciarraí), Na Gaeil Óga (Áth Cliath), Cárna Caiseal (Gaillimh), Cill Chomáin (Maigh Eo), Laochra Loch Lao (Aontroim), Naomh Muire (Dún na nGall), Cill na Martra (Corcaigh), Naomh Abán (Corcaigh), An Seanphobal (Port Láirge).

Senior Men’s: Cill Chartha (Dún na nGall), Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh (Corcaigh), Bhulf Tón (An Mhí), An Rinn (Port Láirge), Daingean Uí Chúis (Ciarraí), Béal an Mhuirthead (Maigh Eo), Naomh Anna Leitir Móir (Gaillimh), Cill na Martra (Corcaigh).