Check out this weekend's West Cork League fixtures

Saturday, October 19th

MIG.IE Munster Junior Cup: 2pm, Castleview v Drinagh Rangers FC.

Sunday, October 20th

PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division: 11am, Togher Celtic v Dunmanway Town; 11am Castletown Celtic v Clonakilty Soccer Club; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Beara United.

OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 11am, Skibbereen Celtic v Mizen Hob; 11am, Spartak Mossgrove v Lyre Rovers; 11am, Ardfield v Castlelack; 11am, Bay Rovers v Aultagh Celtic B; 11am, Aultagh Celtic v Baltimore.

MIG.IE Munster Junior Cup: 2pm, Corkbeg AFC V Bunratty United

Fusion Home Decor WCL Women’s 7’s Premier Division: 12pm, Dunmanway Town v Drinagh Rangers (in Dunmanway astro); 1.15pm, Lyre Rovers V Clonakilty United (in Dunmanway astro); 2.30pm, Aultagh Celtic v Beara United (in Dunmanway astro); 2.30pm, Mizen AFC v Castlelack FC (in Bantry).