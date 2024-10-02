Check out this weekend's West Cork League fixtures

Saturday, October 5th
MIG.IE Munster Junior Cup: 2pm, Castleview v Drinagh Rangers.
Sunday, October 6th
PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division: 11am, Beara United v Dunmanway Town; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Drinagh Rangers A.
OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 11am, Bay Rovers v Lyre Rovers; 11am, Baltimore v Mizen Hob; 11am, Aultagh Celtic B v Skibbereen Celtic; 11am, Ardfield v Spartak Mossgrove.
MIG.IE Munster Junior Cup: 11am, Castlelack v Donoughmore Athletic; 2pm, Togher Celtic v EVCore Gym; 2pm, Bunratty United v Corkbeg AFC; 2pm, Croatia Fermoy G&G v Clonakilty Soccer Club.