Check out this weekend's West Cork League fixtures

October 2nd, 2024 1:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

Saturday, October 5th

MIG.IE Munster Junior Cup: 2pm, Castleview v Drinagh Rangers.

***

Sunday, October 6th

PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division: 11am, Beara United v Dunmanway Town; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Drinagh Rangers A. 

OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 11am, Bay Rovers v Lyre Rovers; 11am, Baltimore v Mizen Hob; 11am, Aultagh Celtic B v Skibbereen Celtic; 11am, Ardfield v Spartak Mossgrove.

MIG.IE Munster Junior Cup: 11am, Castlelack v Donoughmore Athletic; 2pm, Togher Celtic v EVCore Gym; 2pm, Bunratty United v Corkbeg AFC; 2pm, Croatia Fermoy G&G v Clonakilty Soccer Club.

