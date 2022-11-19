Check out the seedings for the 2023 county championships

THERE is the possibility of another West Cork ‘group of death’ in the Cork Premier Senior Football Championship after the seedings for 2023 were revealed.

Ahead of the draws for the 2023 county senior, intermediate and premier junior championships, which will take place at county convention on Sunday, December 11th in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the full list of championship seedings has been released.

In Premier SFC, 2022 semi-finalists Castlehaven are among the A seeds, Carbery Rangers are B seeds, while 2021 finalists Clonakilty are with the C/D seeds, so all three could potentially draw one another in the group stages.

Relegated Newcestown are A seeds in the Senior A FC, O’Donovan Rossa and Dohenys are B seeds, while Ilen Rovers are C/D seeds, raising the chances of more West Cork derbies in 2023. In the Premier IFC, both Bantry Blues and Bandon are A seeds, while in the new Premier JFC Carbery JAFC champions St James are in the C/D seeds.

In hurling Newcestown are C/D seeds in Senior A, Bandon are B seeds in premier intermediate, while there is plenty of local interest in the premier junior hurling championship with Kilbrittain (A), Argideen Rangers (B) and Barryroe (C/D) all involved.

The seedings for the 2023 county championships are as follows:

PREMIER SFC: A – Nemo Rangers, St Finbarr’s, Castlehaven. B – Ballincollig, Mallow, Carbery Rangers. C/D – Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Douglas, Éire Óg, St Michael’s, Valley Rovers.

SENIOR A FC: A – Knocknagree, Newcestown, Clyda Rovers. B – O’Donovan Rossa, Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh, Dohenys. C/D – Bishopstown, Fermoy, Kanturk, Kiskeam, Newmarket, Ilen Rovers.

PREMIER IFC: A – Bantry Blues, Bandon, Cill na Martra. B – Uibh Laoire, Aghada, Rockchapel. C/D– Castletownbere, Kilshannig, Macroom, Na Piarsaigh, Naomh Abán, Nemo Rangers.

INTERMEDIATE A FC: A – Aghabullogue, St Vincent’s, Mitchelstown. B – Boherbue, Adrigole, Glanworth. C/D – Ballinora, Dromtarriffe, Glanmire, Gabriel Rangers, Glenville, Kildorrery.

PREMIER JFC: A – St Nick’s, St Finbarr’s, Millstreet. B – Ballydesmond, Kilmurry, Cobh. C/D – Buttevant, Cullen, Kinsale, St James, St Michael’s, Urhan.

***

PREMIER SHC: A – St Finbarr’s, Blackrock, Erins Own. B – Newtownshandrum, Douglas, Glen Rovers. C/D – Bishopstown, Charleville, Fr O’Neill’s, Kanturk, Midleton, Sarsfields.

SENIOR A HC: A – Courcey Rovers, Na Piarsaigh, Fermoy. B – Bride Rovers, Ballyhea, Cloyne. C/D – Blarney, Carrigtwohill, Inniscarra, Killeagh, Mallow, Newcestown.

PREMIER IHC: A – Castlemartyr, Ballymartle, Castlelyons. B – Ballinhassig, Bandon, Carrigaline. C/D – Ballincollig, Dungourney, Éire Óg, Kilworth, Valley Rovers, Watergrasshill.

INTERMEDIATE A HC: A – Cloughduv, Youghal, Sarsfields. B – Lisgoold, Kildorrery, Midleton. C/D – Aghabullogue, Aghada, Ballygiblin, Blackrock, Douglas, Mayfield.

PREMIER JHC: A – Tracton, Meelin, Kilbrittain. B – Russell Rovers, Milford, Argideen Rangers. C/D – Ballygarvan, Barryroe, Glen Rovers, St Finbarr’s, St Catherine’s.